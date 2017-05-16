‘Moors Murderer’ Dies in Prison 51 Years After Conviction for Killing Five Children

One of Britain’s most notorious killers, Ian Brady, has died aged 79.

Brady, together with his girlfriend Myra Hindley, abducted, tortured and murdered two girls and three boys in the 1960s in crimes whose pure evil shocked the world.

They buried four of their victims in graves on Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester, earning them the nickname the ‘Moors Murderers’.

It later transpired that they tape recorded the torture of one of their victims before raping and strangling her. Brady made two copies of the recording and explained at his trial that he did so because the tape was “interesting and unusual.”

Brady, who was born in Glasgow but later moved to Manchester, was jailed in 1966 for the murders of 12-year-old John Kilbride, Lesley Ann Downey, aged 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

In 1985 he also admitted to the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, who was 12.

He died from cancer at Ashworth secure psychiatric unit in Merseysde having always refused to reveal where the remains of the fifth victim, Keith Bennett, were, despite repeated pleas from the boy’s family.

He therefore left Keith’s family and relatives to live with a devastating unanswered question hanging over them. Keith’s brother, Alan, now runs a website, Searching for Keith, in an ongoing attempt to locate his body.

Martin Bottomley, the head of Greater Manchester Police’s cold case unit, said the force would never give up the search for Keith and Brady’s death did “not change that”.

He said: “Our aim, as it always has been, is to find where Keith is buried and give closure to his surviving family members so they can give Keith the proper burial they so desperately want.

“Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, we will act on credible and actionable information that will help lead us to him.”

Brady had been on hunger strike since 1999, protesting that he wished to die. The authorities insisted he be force-fed through a tube because he was considered mentally ill.

His accomplice, Hindley died in prison in 2002 aged 60.