‘Militant Feminist’ HuffPost Blogger Appointed French Minister for Gender Equality

A “militant” feminist known for her extensive blogging for the Huffington Post has been given a major position in the new French government.

Marlène Schiappa, a 34-year-old activist, was one of a slew of appointments made in the wake of Emmanuel Macron’s election as the new French president.

Schiappa was handed the cumbersome-sounding title of Secretary of State in charge of Equality between Women and Men on Wednesday.

She celebrated by retweeting a message which said “the trolls will weep”.

Schiappa made her mark on the French media scene by founding her own feminist blog for mothers – Maman Travaille – in 2008.

Since then she has moved on to more prominent platforms, including the French version of the Huffington Post, to which she has contributed since 2012.

A snap profile of Schiappa published by French newspaper Le Monde in the wake of her appointment describes her as “a militant women’s rights blogger”.

She previously advised Macron’s nascent En Marche! political party on gender equality, and was on the staff of the mayor of the town of Le Mans.

Le Monde noted that she “lacks political experience” of national-level government, which it cautioned could be especially bad for her since the Secretary of State job comes with relatively little political power.

Macron – who beat populist, far-right rival Marine Le Pen to win the presidency despite never having held political office before and being only 39 years old – has promised to herald a new era in French politics.

It remains to be seen whether recruiting from the blogosphere is a good way to do it.