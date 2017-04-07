Michael Caine Branded a ‘Senile Old Bigot’ by Trolls for Backing Brexit

Actor Sir Michael Caine has been targeted and attacked by internet trolls because he praised Brexit.

Caine, 84, yesterday expressed his delight at Britain’s democratic decision to reject rule by ‘faceless civil servants’ in Brussels.

But no sooner had the Oscar winner delivered his opinion than trolls and others who oppose his view, and who want Britain to remain part of the EU, accused him of being an ‘old and senile bigot’.

Speaking to Sky News, Caine said quitting the EU would be ‘all right’, adding: ‘I voted for Brexit. What it is with me, I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant. It wasn’t about the racism, immigrants or anything – it was about freedom.’

He added: ‘Politics is always chaotic. In politics, you’re always going into areas you’ve never been before, so you’re going to get lost and then you’re going to find your way, and then it’ll be all right.’

After his comments were broadcast, scores of ‘social media’ – or, more accurately, anti-social media – users attacked him, with some even wishing death upon him.

However, others defended him.

One tweeted: ‘All this hatred for Sir Michael Caine just because he supports Brexit. Aren’t Remainers meant to be “tolerant”?’

Another wrote: ‘A patriotic celeb. Makes a change.’

It certainly does.