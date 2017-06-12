Married Radio Presenters Jailed for 5 Years for Sexually Abusing Boys in Woods, Parks

Two ex-BBC radio presenters have each been jailed for five years after being found guilty of indecently assaulting boys who were under 16 years of age.

A majority jury verdict was reached in the case against Tony and Julie Wadsworth, who encouraged six children to take part in sexual activity between 1992 and 1996.

Mrs Wadsowrth, 60, and her husband, 69, were also found guilty at Warwick Crown Court, England, of outraging public decency by having sex in a wood.

The pair – who worked in BBC local radio in the Midlands until December 2015 – had denied the charges but the court was told that Mrs Wadsworth had frequently worn provocative clothing including a “flasher’s mac”-style trench coat, high-heels, stockings, suspenders, and a split-skirt in public parks and on golf courses.

There, she would encourage boys aged 11 to 15 to engage in intimate acts with her while her husband “acted as lookout”.

Prosecutors said the abuse also took place at the couple’s former home.

Following a three-week trial, they were convicted on Friday by majority 10-2 verdicts of nine indecent assaults against boys and five counts of outraging public decency.

Both were found not guilty of three counts of indecent assault, one of which related to a single complainant.

The victims came forward after one of them went on a child protection course and realized what had happened to him in the 1990s “was not right and not appropriate”.

During the trial, the Wadsworths admitted to enjoying outdoor “hanky panky” but denied any of the people involved were under the age of consent.

Sentencing them, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said the “grave” offenses had caused damaged the victims.

He said Mrs Wadsworth had “loved the attention and that young boys were attracted to you” and her husband had encouraged her.

He added it would have been obvious to anyone that the victims – some of whom were riding bikes or playing in the woods – were only children.

David Rouse, a prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said the couple had lived “double lives”.

He said: “In their public and professional lives they were a couple who came across as caring, warm and respectable. However, in their private lives, they preyed on young, impressionable victims for their own sexual gratification.”