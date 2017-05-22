Married Radio Hosts ‘Had Public Sex in Parks’, ‘Wife Seduced Teenage Boys’

A husband and wife BBC radio presenting team had sex in parks and at golf courses in their spare time in front of teenage boys and also indecently assaulted children, it’s been claimed.

Tony and Julie Wadsworth (pictured) are on trial over various sexual allegations dating back to between 1992 and 1996.

Warwick Crown Court heard that Mrs Wadsworth, now 60, encouraged boys to engage in sex acts with her while her husband, now 69, “acted as lookout”.

The couple deny indecent assault and outraging public decency.

Miranda Moore QC said the Wadsworths had sex in public “knowing and taking delight in the fact that young lads were watching”.

Some of their alleged victims have claimed Mrs Wadsworth wore provocative clothing including a “flasher’s mac”-style trench coat, high-heels, stockings, suspenders, and a split-skirt at the time of the alleged offenses.

Miss Moore said: “Not only did they have sex in the open but they did it in the open, knowing and taking delight in the fact that young lads were watching, and they encouraged the young lads to view the sexual encounters.

“The boys at the time were all too young by law to be participants in any sort of sexual activity.

“Julie would encourage one of the boys at a time to engage in sexual activity. Julie was doing the activity but Tony was there.

“He was there to watch in line of sight usually … to act as a lookout or ‘minder’ for Julie.”

The alleged activity involved seven boys aged about 14 and one aged 11, the court heard. One alleged victim claims he had sex with Mrs Wadsworth up to 15 times.

It’s been claimed the alleged victims came forward after one of them went on a child protection course and realized what had taken place in the 1990s “was not right and not appropriate”.

The court heard that both defendants denied any wrongdoing in police interviews.

During her police interviews, Mrs Wadsworth admitted she had “got a bit frisky” and engaged in outdoor “hanky panky” with her husband to spice up their sex life.

The trial was told that Mr Wadsworth told officers he had not had sex with his wife in front of boys and had never acted as a lookout.

The couple have both worked for the local stations BBC WM and BBC Radio Leicester.

Mr Wadsworth denies 10 charges of indecent assault and Mrs Wadsworth denies 12 charges of indecent assault.

They both deny five counts of outraging public decency.

The trial continues.