Married Gym Teacher Mom, 43, Pleads Guilty to Raping Boy

A married teacher aged 43 is facing jail after pleading guilty to one count of third degree rape of a child and three counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Tonie Reiboldt (pictured), a mother of two who was named Coach of the Year for gymnastics in 2004, sent naked videos of herself performing a sex act to pupils to try to tempt them into bed.

According to court files, she even used her son’s Snapchat account to get contact details for one of the boys, who was a friend of her son.

Court papers said Reiboldt had tried to meet one child under 16 for sex but he refused. Another said he made an excuse not to meet with Reiboldt after she waited at a park near his home.

Reiboldt worked as a PE and math teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in the city of Kennewick, Washington State, until resigning last July after being arrested.

Her actions came to light after a police officer was told by his daughter that a sexually explicit tape was circulating on social media.

When it was traced to Reiboldt, she was charged with three counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

She then faced the rape charge after one of the children told police and prosecutors in a subsequent interview that he and Reiboldt had sex.

She pleaded guilty to all four charges and could be jailed for up to five years when sentenced next month at Benton County Superior Court.

She was held in custody after yesterday’s hearing.

Her husband, Spencer, also a school teacher, reportedly filed for divorce last October and is now looking after their two children.