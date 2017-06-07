Married Convent School Teacher, 42, Arrested for Alleged Lesbian Sex with Pupil, 17

A married convent school teacher has been suspended from her post after being accused of having lesbian sex with one of her pupils.

Math teacher Diana Wendel, 42 (pictured), allegedly engaged in intimate acts with the unnamed 17-year-old on the campus of Ramona Convent Secondary School, Alhambra, California. Police said she also stands accused of romping with the girl in her car.

She was arrested after a relative of the girl found text messages on her phone and became worried. The girl’s father then handed the device in to authorities.

Sergeant Steven Carr said: “A concerned relative of the female victim discovered the sexually graphic text messages and alerted the parent who in turn came to the police department to report this. It appears there was some unlawful sexual contact between the 42-year-old suspect and the 17-year-old minor over the course of perhaps the past two to three months.”

Wendel taught the girl from 2016. Their relationship allegedly began in March 2017.

The teacher – who also uses the name Yniguez – has been charged with molesting a child and contacting a minor to commit sex crimes.

Authorities said they are concerned there could be more alleged victims, as Wendel has taught in several schools over the past 18 years.

She has worked at Ramona Convent Secondary School for the past three years.