Man Killed Female Neighbor ‘Who Taught Parrot to Insult Him’

A man in Italy has been accused of murdering his next-door neighbor because she trained her pet parrot to insult him.

Ignazio Frailis, 46, from Capoterra, Sardinia, allegedly stabbed his neighbor Maria Bonaria Contu, 60, as she took a walk with friends.

It is claimed he stabbed her 11 times and wounded a friend of hers who tried to defend her.

The arresting police officer in the case, Eugenio Fatone, told local media: “He was very cold, very calm and full of rage.”

Investigators believe unemployed Frailis decided to kill Mrs Contu, a mother of two, because she had coached her parrot to make disparaging remarks about him.

Local paper L’Unione Sarda reported that whenever Frailis passed Mrs Contu’s property, the parrot would hurl abuse at him.

Investigating magistrate Paolo De Angelis said that Frailis spent much of his time at home playing violent video games within earshot of the bird.

Mr De Anglis said: “Listening to the parrot all day, it became an obsession for him. I don’t exclude mental problems. Even the worst parrot in the world doesn’t justify this.”

Arresting officer Eugenio Fatone said that Frailis had previously complained about the parrot. He said: “Officers had tried to talk to both sides and had suggested putting the parrot in a different room, not facing Mr Frailis’s house.”

However, Mr Frailis’s uncle, Dario Serra, denied his nephew is violent, saying: “He is a good person, he took care of cats and dogs and has never hurt anyone.”