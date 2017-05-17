Man Jailed for 22 Years for ‘Utterly Depraved’ Attack on Women Backpackers

An Australian man who brutally attacked two female backpackers on a beach has been jailed for 22 years.

Roman Heinze, 61 (pictured), sexually assaulted a Brazilian woman before beating her German friend with a hammer and running her over with his car in a remote part of South Australia last year.

The former chef was sentenced on Wednesday for attacking the women, both 24, and an assault on another backpacker in 2014.

South Australia supreme court justice Trish Kelly told Heinze his actions were “utterly depraved”.

She said: “Yours is not the conduct of a civilized human being but an enraged and somewhat primitive man lacking any moral compass whatsoever. In committing these crimes you have undermined yet again the reputation of this country as a safe, friendly and attractive destination for young backpackers from all over the world.”

Heinze came into contact with the women after replying to an ad they posted on the Gumtree website seeking a lift from Adelaide to Melbourne.

He drove them to the beach at Salt Creek, where they set up tents. During the afternoon the German woman fell asleep in Heinze’s 4×4 vehicle.

Heinze then took the Brazilian woman to a different area promising to show her kangaroos. Instead, he tied her up, cut off her bikini with a knife, punched and sexually assaulted her.

When the German woman was woken by her friend’s screams, she tried to help but Heinze hit her repeatedly with a hammer. She ran off, but he got into his 4×4 van and rammed her with its bull bar.

The incident ended when nearby fishermen heard screaming.

Heinze was also convicted of indecently attacking another backpacker in an Adelaide home two years earlier.

Justice Kelly sentenced Heinze to a maximum sentence of 22 years and four months in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 17 years.

The judge told Heinze he committed the attacks “solely in pursuit of the gratification of your own perverted sexual fantasies and desires”.

She warned other women to be cautious when using the internet to organise travel.

Heinze has appealed.