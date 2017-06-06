Man Inserts Drinking Glass Into Own Anus in Bizarre Sex Act, Shatters It On Removal

An Italian man inserted a drinking glass into his own anus for his sexual gratification – and it shattered inside him when he tried to remove it.

The unnamed 47-year-old put the fragile item inside himself as part of a bizarre sex act but got into trouble when he found he could not remove it easily.

He attempted to the drinking vessel himself, but broke it in the process and left shards of glass several inches long inside himself.

The man waited several days before going to an unnamed hospital, thought to be in Milan, and confessing what had happened to medical staff.

An x-ray image of the chunks of glass left inside showed the extent of the problem:

Doctors said he seemed “very anxious”, but had somehow not been seriously injured by the glass inside of him.

The glass was eventually removed after the man was sedated, and doctors used a combination of medical forceps and their fingers to maneuver the shards out.

All of the glass was extracted without major injury to the man, who had completely recovered within three months.

The remarkable procedure was reported in the British Medical Journal, as a rare case of anal extraction which did not go wrong.

A scientific write-up of the case noted:

The incidence of RFB [rectal foreign bodies] is apparently increasing in the male adult population and is expected to further rise in the future. Avariety of objects impacted in the rectum have been described: bottles, sex toys, vegetables, etc. Generally, patients with RFB try to retrieve the objects by themselves because

of shame and embarrassment to seek medical care, but the majority fail in these attempts and eventually present to the emergency room.

It added: “Management of these patients requires a respectful and non-condemnatory attitude on behalf of doctors and nurses.”