Man, 68, Charged in Cambodia With Paying for Sex With ‘Girls as Young as 12’

A man age 68 has been arrested in Cambodia on charges of paying for sex with girls as young as 12.

Clive Cressy, a UK citizen, (pictured above) is accused of handing over thousands of dollars to rape four girls. Their ages reportedly range from 12 to 15.

Video footage from the capital, Phnom Penh, showed Cressy leading a gang of Cambodian police to his apartment.

Investigators reportedly found a stash of sex toys and lubricants, as well as dresses, kids’ DVDs and Barbie-style dolls.

According to the BBC, Cressy is accused of paying for child prostitutes, having sex with underage girls, and even molesting a child younger than eight.

A report published by MailOnline said that Cressy is accused of having sex with four girls. One was aged 12, one 13, one 14 and the last was 15.

He is reported to have paid as much as $3,000 to take the virginity of the 14-year-old.

Cressy is believed to be from the town of Hove, in the south of England.

Cambodian authorities described him as a doctor, but there is no record of him being registered as a medical professional in the UK.

He was reportedly arrested alongside a 27-year-old Vietnamese woman, described as his girlfriend, who is accused of helping to procure his victims.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that a British man had been arrested in Cambodia.