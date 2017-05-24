Major Danish Party Calls for $200M Trump-Style Border Fence With Germany

A major Danish political party has called for a physical fence to be constructed along the border with Germany.

The Danish People’s Party (DPP) has made a proposal to spend the equivalent of some $200million fortifying its 42-mile German frontier.

The move is highly unusual for a country in mainland Europe, where a border-free system operated for years until it broke down following the 2015 influx of immigrants from African and the Middle East.

DPP officials want the fence to be almost 10ft high, topped with barbed wire and augmented with motion sensors and surveillance cameras.

The policy was adopted after party officials visited Hungary, which has built a fence (pictured above) along its border with Serbia, according to Danish newspaper Politiken.

The DPP is Denmark’s second-largest political party and holds 20% of the seats in the national parliament. However, it remains unclear how easy it will be to get the policy passed.

A border fence is not supported by any of the governing parties and would anger the leaders of the European Union, who are deeply committed to the EU’s open borders program.

DPP leaders complain that Denmark has been shouldering more than its fair share of the refugees who came to Europe, many enticed by Angela Merkel’s open door policy.

Once in Germany, there was originally nothing to stop migrants continuing to Denmark – which has a similarly high standard of living – and claiming asylum there.

Germany, Denmark and most of mainland Europe are part of the Schengen open borders agreement, which formally eliminates all borders in an area stretching from Portugal in the west, to Norway in the north, Italy in the south and Latvia in the east.

However, the agreement has been under severe strain since the migrant crisis began.

France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have all recently been given temporary leave to reinstate border checks.

Some politicians say the measures are not enough, and must be extended further.

The DPP claims that the extra powers do not go far enough, as the border is impossible to man without any physical infrastructure.

A spokesman for the party told Politiken that once the border was in place it would be able to keep out as many as 95% of current asylum seekers, who would be left in Germany.