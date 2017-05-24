Saw-Wielding African Asylum Seeker Charged with Raping Woman in Germany, Making Boyfriend Watch

An African asylum seeker has been charged with raping a woman in front of her boyfriend in Germany.

Very shortly after learning he was going to be deported, the 31-year-old – named only as Erik X (police e-fit main image) – allegedly forced his way into a tent the couple were sharing in the Siegaue nature reserve near Bonn in western Germany.

Police claim Eric X – originally from Ghana – threatened the couple with a tree saw, ordered them to hand over personal possessions, and then raped the 23-year-old woman. He also apparently forced her boyfriend to watch.

The public prosecutor’s office has now officially charged Eric X. with aggravated rape and predatory blackmail.

It has emerged that 10 days before allegedly committing the brutal crime, Eric X. was informed he would be deported to Italy – where he originally entered the European Union’s Schengen zone, which allows freedom of movement bertween EU countries – because his asylum application had been rejected.

Police say he prowled the reserve in the dead of night on April 2, stole a blanket, a backpack and a duffel bag, and also took a machete-like tree saw.

He is said to have cut open the tarpaulin of the couple’s tent and

dragged the woman away, threatening her with the tree saw to stop her boyfriend from intervening.

After he fled, the boyfriend alerted police who picked up Eric X. several days later walking along River Rhine in Bonn. He apparently held one of the items he was accused of stealing.

He has denied the offence, despite DNA samples linking him to the scene.

His lawyer Martin Moersdorf said: ‘We discussed the case, discussed the evidence, but at the present time I advised my client not to comment on the allegation.’

His trial is scheduled to start in September.