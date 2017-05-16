Luxury Brand Chanel Accused of ‘Cultural Appropriation’ over $1,400 Boomerang

The Australian arm of luxury fashion house Chanel has been accused of “stealing” from Aboriginal culture after creating a branded boomerang priced at about $1,400.

The wood and resin piece (pictured), launched for Chanel’s spring-summer 2017 pre-collection, features in its catalogue under the title “other accessories”.

It is not clear why anybody would want to spend so much on a modern – as opposed to antique – boomerang and highly unlikely the owner of such an item would ever use it for its original purpose, hunting animals.

Chanel has now been lambasted for offending the Aboriginal community and expressed regret for any offence caused by the boomerang.

Dozens took to twitter to express their outrage.

One typical comment read: “Cultural appropriation hits a new low – I sincerely hope that Chanel is donating all the profits to underprivileged Aboriginal communities.”

Alison Page, an Aboriginal filmmaker, told The Daily Telegraph of London that Chanel’s boomerang marked “a new level of ignorance”.

“It’s 2017 and people haven’t worked out yet that appropriating another culture’s artefacts and putting your brand on it is offensive,” she said.

“It is appropriating our culture and commodifying it without reference to its origins and where it is actually from. Will they bring out a Chanel stone axe next? The Chanel Indian headdress?”

Boomerangs are still sometimes known by their Aboriginal name, ‘kylie’, in Australia.