Lost Teens Trapped In Paris Underground Tomb Complex for Three Nights

Two teenagers spent three days trapped inside a pitch-black burial complex deep under Paris after getting lost.

The pair, boys aged 16 and 17, were found inside the 150-mile catacombs, a network of medieval tunnels which snake under the French capital.

Several million people were buried there over the course of centuries, and a small section of the tunnels is open as a tourist attraction.

For reasons which are not yet entirely clear, the boys ended up away from the main groups and it was days before they were recovered, according to French news agency AFP.

They were both suffering from hypothermia after spending time in the cool, dank caves, where temperatures hover around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

It’s relatively common for daredevils and dedicated explorers to go off the beaten track and make their own way through the tunnels.

Large sections of the tunnels are covered in graffiti from tomb explorers, as seen in the photograph above.

But inexperienced explorers can easily get lost, and risk wandering aimlessly under their deaths.

A spokesman for the Paris fire service said that they found the boys after a four-hour hunt using search dogs.