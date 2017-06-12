London’s Top Cop Scorched After Hailing ‘Diversity’ of Terror Attack Victims

London’s top cop has come under attack for a seemingly innocuous comment she made over the weekend about the victims of this month’s terrorist attack.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said the nationalities of the eight victims of the London Bridge stabbing told a proud story of the city’s “diversity”.

“It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” Dick said.

“In terms of our witnesses that we’ve spoken to so far, out of the 300-odd people, there are about 20 different countries of origin. And the London British population comes from all kinds of backgrounds and every kind of faith and ethnicity.”

She said Londoners valued the “international” aspect of the British capital.

“We believe of course that that’s what makes our city so great,” she said. “It’s a place where the vast majority of time it’s incredibly integrated and that diversity gives us strength.”

Unfortunately for her, some online readers did not see the tragic events as an opportunity to celebrate’s London’s unique cultural fabric.

Some slammed the commissioner’s comments as “disgusting” while others questioned whether she had lost it, with some touting the story as “satire.”

“These people have lost their minds,” one critic wrote. “Diversity is the reason why these attacks are happening.

“Letting people in all willy nilly is how you get crazies that want to kill you living among you in the first place. What the hell is wrong with these people? What is it going to take to convince you of how foolish you have been?”

“You knew about these murderous animals, they kill your citizens, and all you have to say is how diverse the dead were??? What is wrong with you people???” another wrote.

“Are you people mental?” someone else yelled. “You’re using the deaths of people to grandstand about your precious diversity? These people are dead. Their families are never going to see them again. You heartless morons.”

The June 3 attack in London was the third terrorist attack in the UK within the space of three months, following the deadly suicide bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, which killed 22 people and left 116 wounded, and the Westminster Bridge attack, which killed five and wounded 49.

One of the three London Bridge terrorists was reportedly known to British police services and had been thrown out of his local mosque a couple of months before due to his extreme views and anti-social behavior.

In the wake of the attack, the Metropolitan Police said “Islamophobic” hate crimes had jumped fivefold, reporting a 40% increase of racist incidents the day after the attack compared to any other average day.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan subsequently encouraged members of the public to report any hate crimes to police, saying the city would adopt a “zero-tolerance approach”.

“Just as the police will do everything possible to root out extremism from our city, so we will take a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime,” Khan said. “If you witness a hate crime please report it to the police. If you commit a hate crime, you face arrest.”

H/T News Au