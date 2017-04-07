London Terror Attack: Fifth Victim Dies

A fifth victim of last month’s London terror attack has died.

Andreea Cristea (pictured) plunged into the River Thames when Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. Her body was recovered but she never regained consciousness.

The 31-year-old from Romania died while in hospital being treated for her injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police.

She had been receiving medical treatment in the two weeks since the outrage but life support was withdrawn on Thursday, April 6.

Miss Cristea was in London on holiday with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, who had been planning to propose to her when Masood struck. Mr Burnaz was discharged from hospital shortly after the attack.

A statement released by Miss Cristea’s family said: “After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea – wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life loving person you can imagine – was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way.

“She will always be remembered as our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts.

“Andreea is now unfortunately not able to have part of the money that was raised for her recovery, so we would like to donate it to charity. She would not have it any other way.

“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts.

“Our family, together with Andrei, are deeply touched and eternally grateful for the unimaginable efforts and never-ending dedication provided to her and us by the entire medical personnel of each and every hospital involved. Their kindness and empathy are beyond compare.

“We would not have been able to live through these trying and tragically hurtful weeks without the support of the Metropolitan Police, the UK Government and every department involved.

“Our hearts and love go out to our two Family Liaison Officers, Detective Sergeants Tony De-Wilde and Geraint Jones, who stood beside us every single step of the way. You were our lifeline and we will never be able to thank you enough.”

Four other victims were killed in the attack: police officer Keith Palmer; mother-of-two Aysha Frade; American tourist Kurt Cochran; and London pensioner Leslie Rhodes.

An estimated 50 other people were injured.