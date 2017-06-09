London Teacher Knifed, Beaten By Three Women ‘Chanting from the Koran’

A nursery school teacher has been beaten and knifed in a London street by three women who chanted from the Koran.

Colleagues of the victim, who is in her 30s but has not been named, said the attack took place on Wednesday morning when she was on her to work at the Little Diamonds nursery in east London.

She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Karrien Stevens, who runs the nursery, said she was “horrified”. She said: “A staff member was coming to work when three Asian girls came up behind her chanting the Koran.

“They pulled her to the ground, kicking and punching her. One of them got the knife out and cut her arm. They were shouting about Allah, that and the Koran.”

The women ran off and have not been located by police, who are investigating.

The attack came less than a week after the London Bridge terror atrocity in which eight people died and about 50 were injured.

Despite the allegation that those who carried out the attack may have had some kind of religious motivation, police said they are not treating the incident as a potential terror threat.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told the London Evening Standard: “The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has been made aware of the incident but is not investigating at this time.”