London Knife Crime Fear After Six Fatal Stabbings in One Week

Three fatal knife attacks in London in 48 hours have renewed fears the UK capital is fast becoming one of the likeliest places to be stabbed in the world.

The attacks, which took place at the weekend, were not connected and follow three other fatal stabbings which took place in one 24-hour period less than a week ago.

In the first of the latest attacks, a boy aged 17 was set upon by a gang of up to six men wielding machetes. He was knocked off his bicycle in Battersea, in the south of the city, and left bleeding on the bonnet of a car shouting: “Help me, I’m dying.” He was taken to hospital where he died.

On Saturday afternoon in Enfield, north London, Damien McLaughlin, 42, was chased by a gang in ski masks and hoods and hacked to death. This attack happened next to a park where children were playing.

A boy aged 17 has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis. He is due to appear at youth court today. An 18-year-old man remains in police custody in connection with the murder.

The third victim, aged 60, was found dead at an address in Bow, east London.

Knife and gun crime have risen by 24 per cent and 42 per cent respectively in London over the past year.