LGBT Night Under Fire for Ad Showing Gay Sex and Kissing Disciples at Last Supper

An LGBT event has upset Christians in Italy after it was advertised with a poster showing a gay sex-themed version of the Last Supper.

The image, posted a Facebook event listing, is a parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper”. It shows a tattooed, shirtless Jesus surrounded by disciplines in various raunchy poses.

Either side of him men are kissing, while the man to his left appears to be receiving oral sex. Several men’s hands are out of sight underneath the table.

The event is being hosted by DiverCity, a group which runs events in the coastal town of Salerno, near Naples.

It is scheduled for 9pm Thursday – the same night Christians commemorate the Last Supper. It is due to go ahead despite calls for it to be banned.

Facebook users attacked DiverCity and the venue hosting them for being offensive to Christians at a holy time.

Leaders of local political and religious groups also piled in, variously accusing the group of blasphemy and disrespect.

Event organizers responded with a statement saying they never set out to upset anybody – but that they also have the right to say what they want, and will party all the harder as a result.

Parodies of the Last Supper are particularly prone to spark outrage in Italy.

In Milan, which houses da Vinci’s original, a sexed-up advertising campaign based on the painting was banned by city authorities.