Left-Wing London Activists Attack Man After Mistaking him for Conservative Politician

A man was set upon and beaten up by left-wing activists following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London because they mistakenly thought he was a Conservative politician, it’s been reported.

Robert Outram, 56, was injured and in shock as a result of being attacked on Friday afternoon by some protesters who stormed Kensington Town Hall in West London (pictured).

Ironically, Mr Outram – who is not a politician – had spent the days before the confrontation volunteering to help victims of the fire.

The father of two is a financial consultant whose firm is employed by Kensington and Chelsea council – the borough where the fire took place.

He was wearing a suit and entering the town hall when some protesters angry about social inequality pushed him to the ground and poured water on him.

His wife, Angela Outram, told the Daily Telegraph: “He got a big bang on the head, he was thumped, he’s been left with a lump on the side of his head. He was really shaken up by it all. He had nothing to do with any of this. In fact, he’s been volunteering to help the victims.”

Tensions are rising in London as a result of the fire, which so far is known to have claimed 58 lives. The true figure has not yet been established but is expected to rise.

A far-Left group calling itself Movement for Justice by Any Means Necessary has been accused of plotting to destabilize Britain and some fear a repeat of the London riots of 2011.

The group has launched a digital campaign calling on the public to “walk out of school, take the day off, strike” in order to march from West London to Westminster on the day parliament reconvenes later this month.

Under the heading “class war, no justice, bring down the Government”, it accuses MPs of seizing power through “racism” and “anti-immigration bigotry”.

Referring to this month’s General Election result, another online poster said: “We’ve felt our power. We’ve tasted victory. Now we must escalate our actions to take down this rotten government.”

At the same time, the left-wing leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has urged that uninhabited houses near the destroyed tower block – some of which rank among the most expensive residential properties in the world – be “occupied” by those left homeless by the fire. He has previously said properties should be “requisitioned.”

Corbyn also launched a carefully worded attack on prime minister Theresa May yesterday during a TV interview in remarks which risk raising the temperature further.

A journalist called Robert Peston said to Corbyn: “Can I just ask you, a lot of people say she [May] doesn’t care. Do you believe she doesn’t care?”

Corbyn answered: “I think everybody cares to an extent, some to a deeper extent.”