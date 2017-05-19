Judges Tell Male Comic: It’s OK to Call Right-Wing Female Politico a ‘Nazi Slut’ on TV

Judges in Germany have ruled in favor of a comedian who called a female right-wing politician a “Nazi slut” on a TV show.

Christian Ehring used the unflattering term on April 27 against Alice Weidel (pictured), a prominent member of the Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) who is standing in September’s national elections on anti-PC ticket.

Ms Weidel took exception to the insult which effectively likens her to Adolf Hitler, but judges in Hamburg district court ruled that the satire show on which Mr Ehring made the comment, extra 3, was protected by freedom of speech legislation.

They said Ms Weidel must, as a public figure, learn to “put up with exaggerated criticism”.

Ms Weidel, 38, has now appealed to a higher court to prevent any rebroadcast of the show.

Ehring showed viewers footage of one of Weidel’s speech in which she railed against political correctness, saying: “It can no longer be that people who draw attention to problems in our country are dealt with more severely than the problems themselves. We as democrats and patriots will not be silenced. Because political correctness belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Ehring then commented: “That’s right! Let’s put an end to political correctness. The Nazi slut is right. Was this incorrect enough? I hope so!”

The court said the audience would understand Ehring was joking. Its statement read: “The viewer understands the term ‘Nazi’ as an exaggeration that relates to the plaintiff’s election as lead candidate of the AfD and is not led to believe that the plaintiff supports Nazi ideology.”

The word “Nazi” pertained to the fact that “within large sections of the public, the AfD is viewed as rightwing or even far rightwing.”

It added that the German word “schlampe” — slut — was used in connection with Ms Weidel’s call to end political correctness. It was clear to the viewer “that the description was used because the complainant is a woman, and that the comment in no way is truthful”, the concluded.