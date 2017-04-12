Porn Obsession and Robot Girlfriends Are ‘Significant Factors’ in Japan’s Population Plunge

The population of Japan is forecast to drop by about one third over the next 50 years, with some analysts concluding that online porn is partly to blame for its declining birthrate.

New figures published by the country’s Health Ministry predict that by the year 2065, about 38 per cent of the population will be aged 60 or over while those aged 14 or under will account for only 10 per cent of the nation.

Last February it was revealed that Japan’s population of 127 million had shrunk for the first time since records began. In 2016, fewer than one million babies were born despite attempts to boost the population via paternity leave, support for those seeking fertility treatment, and free preschool education.

Japan’s declining birth rate has troubled its politicians for years.

The anticipated fall in the number of taxpayers combined with a rise in pension payouts could spell serious economic danger for the country.

Some sociologists and observers have blamed the decline on a change in women’s lifestyles, whereby many want to focus on their career instead of having children. Stagnating wages are also held responsible for those of child-bearing age putting off the decision to start a family because of the associated expense.

The prevalence of online porn and the growing trend for virtual reality girlfriends are likewise considered to be significant factors in the drop in the number of pregnancies. One report published in 2016 claimed that 40 per cent of young single men and women in Japan had never had sex.