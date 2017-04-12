Note Found ‘In the Name of Allah’ in Shock Bombing of Soccer Team’s Bus

A bombing attack on a German soccer team last night could be an act of Islamic terror, police believe.

Officers reportedly found a note claiming the attack was made “in the name of Allah” as punishment for German military action against ISIS.

The piece of paper, a computer printout, was found at the scene of the attack against the Borussia Dortmund team.

A bus holding the Champions League soccer team was hit by three explosions in quick succession. Nobody died, but a policeman and a player were injured.

According to the DPA German news agency, the note also made specific reference to the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin last year.

The piece of paper has led investigators to suspect Islamic terrorism as one of several possible motives.

The anonymous note was written in Germany, DPA reported, and begins “In the name of Allah, the gracious, the merciful”.

It reportedly accuses German fighter planes of murdering Muslims living under ISIS, and threatens further attacks on athletes and celebrities “in Germany and other Crusader nations.”

In fact, Germany has not deployed combat aircraft in the Middle East, but is helping with reconnaissance and refueling operations.

Investigators have also reportedly found posts online suggesting that the German far-left could be behind the attack, rather than Islamic extremists.

Borussia Dortmund will continue to compete in the Champions League as normal, despite the attack.