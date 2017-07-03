ISIS Fighters Angry No One Will Hire Them After They Quit Terrorism

Former ISIS fighters are finding out the hard way that “fighting for the Caliphate in the Middle East” doesn’t earn them a lot of favorable resume responses.

According to a Swedish news site, which says they interviewed 150 former members of ISIS, who emigrated to Sweden to find more productive ways to serve society, former terrorists are having a very hard time finding jobs, largely because their “current or former employer” has a really bad rap.

Most of the fighters, Expressen claims, have changed their names and done their best to scrub their identities, in an effort to start life anew in Europe. But ISIS has a prolific public relations department, and prospective employers have no trouble finding a wealth of photos depicting their potential employees beheading infidels, tossing people off buildings, and assembling suicide bombs.

It probably doesn’t help that all of their recommendations on LinkedIn are for things like, “excellent at sex slave management,” or “great at finding tasty goats.” “This man is exceptionally good at identifying which of our conquered villagers are secretly gay,” or “can fire surface-to-air missiles without being knocked back more than 50 feet.”

“I just want to forget everything,” one former fighter told media. “I apply for a lot of jobs, but I can’t get any because my pictures are out there.” Another fighter found by Swedish media refused to do an interview, saying he had “enough problems” since quitting the fight for Islamic fundamentalism.

Others tried to claim that they were merely in the Middle East helping Syrian refugees, but the Swedish media isn’t so sure, given that they found records tying them to terrorism—and their claims of having a “compassionate mission” just aren’t ringing true to Swedish employers anyway.

It’s just so sad.