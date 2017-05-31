Iranian Anti-Hijab Campaign ‘Hit by Government Cyber Attack’

A grassroots Iranian campaign against laws forcing all women to wear the Islamic veil has allegedly been hit by a government cyber attack.

Organizers of the #WhiteWednesdays movement – a protest against Iran’s “modesty laws” which make the hijab compulsory – say that state operatives have tried to disrupt their campaign.

The movement is organized by the highly visible My Stealthy Freedom campaign, which documents Iranian women’s struggle against the laws and so-called morality police who enforce them.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the page said “#Iranian government thugs have launched a #cyber attack on #mystealthyfreedom to disrupt #WhiteWednesdays campaign.

“However, no matter what they resort to, we are not going to give up.”

Heat Street has contacted the administrators of My Stealthy Freedom for more details.

The #WhiteWednesdays campaign encourages women to wear white hijabs on Wednesdays (pictured above), rather than the more common black ones, as a way of protesting the law without breaking it:

Some men have joined in too.

Women who are incorrectly clothed in Iran can be arrested.

Heat Street has reported how threatening “morality police” officers have manhandled away screaming women for having “inadequate” hijabs.

We also documented how a teenage girl was beaten – and even punched in the face – for the apparent crime of wearing ripped jeans in public.