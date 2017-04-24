Inmates Use Drones to Fly Drugs and Phones Over Prison Walls

Prison guards disrupted a high-tech delivery of illicit drugs and cell phones after spotting the device hovering over the compound.

Officials at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire, England, noticed the device flying a shipment of contraband in the middle of a Saturday afternoon.

According to The Sun, the craft was carrying a potent strain of cannabis called Black Mamba, as well as Spice, a so-called “zombie drug” which is rife in the British prison system.

Guards reportedly managed to intercept the drop, which was said to be part of a “well planned and executed” criminal smuggling regime.

An unnamed source told the newspaper: “What the criminals didn’t expect was such a rapid and coordinated reaction by the authorities. They must have thought it had been successful – and are no doubt gutted now.”

Although the authorities managed to block one raid, said to have been on April 1, it was a rare victory in the struggle by prisons to control a new wave of drone-powered smuggling.

The devices have been behind hundreds of successful, undetected drops, which have become a large part of the drugs epidemic in the UK prison system.

The Ministry of Justice last week announced a specialist unit to take down drone smugglers, in a bid to take control of the problem.

