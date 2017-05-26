Immigrants Attack British Truckers in Calais in ‘Extremely Violent’ Incidents

British truckers are facing new physical threats from immigrants and asylum seekers gathering at the French port of Calais, site of the notorious ‘Jungle’ refugee camp.

Long distance drivers have asked police for extra protection after being targeted by in a series of “extremely violent” incidents, according to the Daily Mail.

A police source told the newspaper: “They set up roadblocks using dustbins, and then tried to stop lorries heading for England so they could get aboard. Two windscreens were smashed, while another lorry had its tyres punctured. One driver was taken to hospital with face injuries.”

Although the Jungle camp was torn down six months ago, and its 8,000 inhabitants dispersed, immigrants have returned to the port town of Calais again in a bid to hide on a truck and make it to Britain undetected. (The main image shows immigrants attempting to do this in 2015).

A spokesman for the Pas de Calais prefecture told the paper that the attacks took place just after 4am on Sunday and were “extremely well co-ordinated.” Riot police were called.

Pauline Bastidon, of the Freight Transport Association, said: “There is a need for urgent action by the French government to ensure the area is policed adequately, and to protect drivers transporting goods, so trade can continue to flow freely.”