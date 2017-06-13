Immigrant Brothers Jailed for Keeping Mother and Sister as Slaves, Beating and Abusing Them

Two brothers have been jailed for 32 months each for keeping their mother and sister as slaves in their home and subjecting them to abuse for nearly 18 months.

Faisal Hussein, 25, and Arbaaz Ahmed, 19, from Bradford, northern England, assaulted their sister for almost an hour on one occasion, beating her with a belt buckle, wooden spoon and shoe in an attack which the judge described as “almost unimaginable to any decent human being.”

The brothers also refused to allow the women to turn on the taps, restricted them to washing from a bucket, and gave them just £1 a month in order to spend on sanitary products.

Bradford Crown Court (pictured) was told that the family had moved to Britain from Tanzania in 2015. Their father remained in Africa because he was unable to obtain a visa. Shortly after their arrival, the brothers began abusing their sister Ruhee, 30, and mother Nasara, 53.

The pair’s ordeal ended with the beating of Ruhee, who was subsequently thrown out of the family house. A member of the public saw her and rang police.

Jailing the pair at Bradford Crown Court for 32 months, Judge Jonathan Rose denounced their actions as “appalling and disgraceful.”

He added: “It culminated in a violent assault upon your own sister which is almost unimaginable to any decent human being.”

The brothers are now subject to a five-year restraining order forbidding them from contacting their mother and sister.