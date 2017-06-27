Immigrant Boy Sneaks into Spain by Hanging Underneath Bus for 140 Miles

A boy from Morocco sneaked into Europe by hanging on to the underside of a bus for more than 140 miles.

In a sign of the extraordinary risks immigrants are prepared to take to get to mainland Europe, the child was found clinging to the bottom of the vehicle just after it arrived in the Spanish city of Seville.

🔴 #PolicíaSevilla y #Bomberos rescatan en #Sevillahoy a un menor de edad de los bajos de un autobús procedente de Tánger. En buen estado pic.twitter.com/FWwsktPZPM — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) June 26, 2017

Police said the bus had come from the Moroccan city of Tangiers, about 143 miles away, though its ultimate starting point may have been even further south, with some reports suggesting it had come from Tetouan.

Spanish emergency services tweeted a video of the boy wearing a filthy white vest and a pair of shorts being led away by police.

He was taken to the back of an ambulance and immediately checked over by paramedics. He was later taken to hospital where he was said to be fine.

A police spokesman said: “The bus arrived in Seville, and when the driver was going to let the passengers out, he noted something strange. He called the police and firefighters, and they found the boy who was holding onto the bottom of the bus.”

Earlier this month the United Nations sounded the alarm over the number of immigrants using Spain as an entry point to get into mainland Europe.

According to figures released by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of people crossing the Mediterranean into Spain has more than tripled this year.

However, the UN figures focus on those arriving by boat, not those clinging on to the bottom of a bus.