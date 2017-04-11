‘Hate Crime’ Blamed on Trump and ‘White America’ Unravels After Police Arrest Black Arson Suspect

An apparent hate crime which was blamed on supporters of Donald Trump and “White America” has started to unravel after officers arrested a black suspect.

Curtis Flournoy, 32, was arrested by officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, over an arson attack on an Indian food store run by a refugee.

He is accused of setting the store alight and leaving behind a note which claims the attack is part of a pro-Trump plan to rid North Carolina of immigrants – starting with store owner Kamal Dhimal.

It demanded all immigrants leave or face a wave of “torture” and was signed “White America”:

BREAKING- CMPD investigating after the owner of Central Market says someone left this racist note after a break-in last night @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/CsDdBDPWkC — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 7, 2017

At first glance the attack appeared to fit a narrative of bigoted attacks by racist, white Trump voters, emboldened by the political events of recent months.

However, a police mugshot of Flournoy is difficult to reconcile with the note from “White America” claiming responsibility, which officers maintain that he left.

According to local news station WSOCTV, Flournoy has prior convictions linked to drugs charges and child abuse.

He is currently awaiting trial in the Mecklenburg County jail.

While it’s unclear what kind of defense Flournoy might offer – he could (just about) conceivably claim the note was sincere – others have been quick to consider themselves victims of a smear campaign.

A GoFundMe campaign by redditor Erik Hovind said the crime was “to damage race relations and discredit Trump supporters”.

In response he is aiming to raise $2,500 in donations to pay for repairs and “show Mr. Dhimal what this country TRULY thinks of its immigrants.”