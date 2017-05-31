Hackers Publish Stolen Nude Photos of Thousands of European Plastic Surgery Clients

A group of hackers has published a cache of thousands of nude photographs of plastic surgery clients.

The anonymous group stole a trove of some 25,000 pieces of patient data from a clinic in Lithuania and dumped it on the internet, demanding payouts from victims to remove the images.

The pictures were taken in the course of treatment at the Grozio Chirurgija surgery, which include intimate images taken before and after breast surgery,

One of the victims is reportedly the woman with the biggest breasts in Denmark.

Their stash of sensitive data also includes images of passports, social security numbers and other sensitive information alongside the pictures.

According to MailOnline, a group called Tsar Team claimed responsibility for the breach.

The group is reportedly demanding payouts of up to $2,250 per person to be handed over, in the Bitcoin currency, in exchange for the data being removed.

The cache reportedly contains details of customers in Germany, Norway, Denamrk and the UK.

Many Europeans would have opted to have their surgery done in Lithuania because it is significantly cheaper than their home countries.

Lithuanian police say they are investigating, and have warned members of the public that they face prosecution if they access the stolen data.

Hackers say they gave the clinic the chance to pay a $400,000 ransom to stop the data breach, but they refused.

The clinic said it was a victim of “blackmail”.