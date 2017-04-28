Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Will Now Offer the World’s Worst Advice in Magazine Form

In a bizarre example of rewarding failure, Gwyneth Paltrow’s widely-derided lifestyle brand, Goop, is going to become an entire magazine.

The ditzy website, known for shockingly poor health tips like steaming your vagina and recipes for psychic chocolate, will go into print with the backing of Condé Nast.

Fashion industry site WWD revealed this morning that Paltrow’s brain-child is about to grow up, and will spring forth onto newstands once a quarter.

Vogue’s Anna Wintour is said to be on board to help make Goop mag a steaming success.

She has her work cut out for her. Insofar as Goop has penetrated the mainstream consciousness at all, it has been for pretty poor reasons.

Incredulous celebrity writers marveled at Paltrow’s brass neck as the site recommended that women put jade eggs inside their vaginas to “cultivate sexual energy”.

Other faux pas include hawking a $90-a-pop treatment for an illness that probably doesn’t exist and recommending a $15,000 gold-plated vibrator.

The infamous steam-clean vagina debacle ended up with Paltrow getting debunked time and again by experts, and her recipe for candy that stimulates “extrasensory perception” (psychic powers) fared little better.

Paltrow has given some pretty awful advice outside of Goop as well.

Earlier this year Heat Street reported how a review of one of her cookbooks by safety officials found that it was actually full of recipes for food poisoning.

My Father’s Daughter gave discredited hygiene advice and told readers to cook meats at the wrong temperature, bringing with it the potential for serious illness.

Goop magazine’s first issue is due to come out in September. Happy steaming until then.