Guardian Writer Who Vowed Not to Talk to White People About Race Slated by Former Anti-Racism Chief

A Guardian commentator who has published an entire book about why she won’t talk to white people about race any more has been attacked for her stance by a former anti-racism official.

Reni Eddo-Lodge, a Comment Is Free regular, recently published Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race (cost: £14.99 or $19).

The book was inspired by a viral blog post of the same name and is currently the wokest thing going – holding the #1 spot in Amazon’s Black Studies section and attracting a slew of high-profile endorsements.

However, her finished work attracted the ire of Trevor Phillips, a black writer and broadcaster who was once the head of the UK’s former Commission for Racial Equality.

Reviewing the work for The Sunday Times, Phillips lambasted Eddo-Lodge for taking “risible” and “disgusting” positions as a result of her eagerness to parse everything through a prism of racial grievance.

He wrote:

The disappointment is that a writer of this generation has so little to offer beyond the multiculturalist clichés some of us invented three decades ago and abandoned after 9/11 and 7/7. But the failure of today’s liberals to confront new realities in identity politics has left some appearing to tolerate positions which are at best risible, and at worst simply disgusting. The abuse of white children by largely Asian gangs, exposed by The Times‘s Andrew Norfolk, is, dismayingly, dismissed by Eddo-Lodge as a consequence of “Western objectification of female flesh [focusing] heavily on whiteness and on youth”. She goes on to lament that “black Page 3 girls rarely exist, presumably because some media [don’t] believe that black and brown women are beautiful enough to bother objectifying”. Presumably if The Sun‘s black or brown nipple count had been higher, the grooming gangs might have stuck to their own kind; would that, somehow, have been preferable?

Phillips, who has fronted hard-hitting documentary series on UK race relations such as Things We Won’t Say About Race (That Are True), and What British Muslims Really Think, added that Eddo-Lodge writes with “all the subtlety of a blunderbuss”.

He concludes: “Race does matter, and we do need to talk about it; but not like this, I’m afraid.”

Eddo-Lodge responded to the “properly bad” review via her Twitter page, and accused Phillips of twisting her words.

When one supporter accused Phillips of being “complicit in white supremacy”, Eddo-Lodge responded “I would expect nothing less”.