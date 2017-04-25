German Govt: Crime by Immigrants Skyrocketed 50% Last Year

The number of immigrant criminal suspects in Germany rocketed by more than 50 per cent in 2016, according to new data from its Interior Ministry.

Figures published this week confirm that police hunted 174,000 suspects classed as immigrants during 2016 – up 52.7 per cent on the previous year.

The ministry also stated that crimes motivated by Islamism increased by 13.7 per cent. Among these was last December’s Berlin Christmas market attack, in which 12 people were murdered and 56 were injured when failed Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into crowds who were out shopping.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that crimes committed by refugees had ‘increased disproportionately’ last year.

Germany has been getting to grips with the fact that about 1 million people from the Middle East and Africa were invited by Chancellor Angela Merkel to settle in the country between 2015 and 2016, triggering widespread concerns about security and integration.

Last year, immigrants accounted for 8.6 percent of all crime suspects in Germany in 2016, up from 5.7 percent the previous year.

In Germany, immigrants are termed people who are applying for asylum, refugees, illegal immigrants and those whose deportation has been temporarily suspended.