Women Furious at Theater’s Switch to ‘Ridiculous’ Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

A scheme by a major arts venue to introduce gender-neutral bathrooms has backfired after women blasted the “ridiculous” change as impractical.

The Barbican Centre, one of London’s most famous performing arts venues, recently swapped gender-specific toilets for neutral ones.

Signs which used to specify “men” and “women” now say “gender neutral with urinals” and “gender neutral with cubicles”.

However, the scheme has upset prominent female visitors, who say it is impractical and means that women have to wait even longer to use the bathroom than before.

Samira Ahmed, a presenter for the BBC, said on Twitter that the scheme meant women were having to wait even longer than usual because “their” toilets were now available to men as well.

She wrote: “@BarbicanCentre bosses listen to your customers. Women hv enuf trouble with [queues] without you imposing your politics.”

Another message said: “Give us back women’s loos for ALL women.”

A statement from the Barbican Centre, reported by The Times of London, said: “We introduced the gender-neutral toilets in part of the centre as part of our commitment to welcoming all and creating a supportive and tolerant space.

“We welcome all your feedback about the new system as we look to ensure an outstanding audience experience for all.”