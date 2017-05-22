Gay Porn Didgeridoo Sex Scene Attacked for Cultural Appropriation

A gay porn clip showing two men having sex using a didgeridoo has been attacked for appropriating Australian culture.

“Didgeridoo Me”, a scene by US publisher Men.com, features two actors effectively using the Aboriginal instrument as an enormous dildo.

Critics online lashed out at the scene, saying it is disrespectful to the didgeridoo, which plays a part in aboriginal spiritual life.

The scene features two white actors – named as Aspen and Jack.

One wakes his partner up by loudly playing the wind instrument while his opposite number is sleeping.

He then flies into a rage, snaps the instrument in two, and takes “revenge” by using it as a sex toy. It features the line “I’m gonna didgeridoo you in the ass”.

One angry viewer, cited by Australian newspaper the Star Observer, wrote: “So no one is going to mention the fact that this is incredibly racist and culturally offensive? Don’t laugh, get angry.”

Another derided it as “incredibly disrespectful to the Australian Aboriginal communities”.

The firestorm is a very explicit version of similar controversies happening at virtually all levels of culture.

Last week fashionistas at Chanel were accused of hijacking Australian native culture last week by putting a luxury boomerang on sale for more than $1,300.

In recent months hairclips, rompers, rugby songs, Samurai cartoons, and wanting to have a butt like Kim Kardashian have all been subject of similar claims.