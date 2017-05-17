Fury as Judge Hints Beautiful Oxford Student Who Stabbed Lover Will Avoid Jail

Men’s rights activists have been left outraged after an Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend during a drug and drink-fueled clash was told by a judge she may dodge jail because it would ruin her career propsepcts.

Lavinia Woodward, 24 (pictured), who wants to be a heart surgeon, slashed Cambridge University student Thomas Fairclough in the leg with a breadknife.

She also threw a laptop, glass and jam jar at him when their row turned violent.

The pair, who met on the Tinder dating app, were in Miss Woodward’s rooms at Christ Church, Oxford at the time.

On the night of the attack they had argued. When Mr Thomas threatened to contact Woodward’s mother on Skype to report her worrying behavior, she punched him in the face.

However, Judge Ian Pringle suggested at Oxford Crown Court that he may overlook the usual prison term when he sentences her in case it damages her career.

He said: “To prevent this extraordinary, able young lady from following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to would be too severe. It seems to me this was a complete one-off.”

Miss Woodward, who admitted wounding, flew to Barbados after the hearing.

She has published articles in medical journals and is expected to continue her studies at Christ Church in September – the same month Judge Pringle will announce her sentence.

Mark Brooks, of the ManKind Initiative which supports male domestic violence victims, said: “The judge’s comments are unacceptable. This is domestic abuse against a man and the sympathy should be for him.”