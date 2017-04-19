Furry Animals Run Amok in German City Following Dramatic Escape From Petting Zoo

It’s the great escape!

Fourteen petting zoo animals caused quite a scene on Tuesday in the German city of Cologne after escaping from the local zoo, leading a team of police officers and zoo staff on a mad chase through the streets to round them up, WDR reported.

According to zoo officials, the fugitives —including nine sheep, two donkeys, one llama, a pony and a dwarf bull — escaped through a hole in a fence in their enclosure before going their separate ways.

Pictures of the escapees posted on social media show them taking over the town.

A pony and a donkey were found in someone’s backyard, the llama was spotted in a park, while the bull took a stroll down the street. Other animals were also found hanging out in a playground.

It took a team of 15 people to round up the deserters scattered across town and bring them back to the zoo. Thankfully, none of them was harmed during either the escape or the chase.

“The animals thought that it would certainly be quite exciting to explore the city on their own,” police wrote on Facebook.