French Leftists Launch ‘Mortal Kombat’ Rip Off Where You Beat Up Capitalists

French left-wingers have launched a Mortal Kombat video game rip-off as a stunt to support their favored presidential candidate.

Fans of Jean-Luc Mélenchon – a sort of French Bernie Sanders – released the side-scrolling beat-em-up in recent weeks to galvanize support for his socialist policies.

Fiscal Kombat casts the player as Mélenchon, who roams France beating up people in suits and collecting all the money that falls out. You can play it here.

The game imagines Mélenchon funding his plans to massively hike government spending by literally shaking down people with money.

Boss enemies include big dog French capitalists like IMF boss Christine Lagarde, former president Nicolas Sarkozy and Mélenchon’s center-right presidential rival François Fillon.

Mélenchon wants to increase state spending by €250 billion ($265 billion), reduce the working week to 32 hours and cut the national retirement age to 60.

He would fund this by increased borrowing and, among other things, a 100% tax on the super rich.

France’s current president, Francois Hollande, tried to introduce a top tax rate of 75% but scrapped the levy after it failed to raise much extra money and drove some rich people to leave the country.

The game was not an official part of the Mélenchon campaign but has been enthusiastically embraced since its launch.

Mélenchon has praised the product and even recorded a video of himself playing it.