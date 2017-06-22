French Fitness Blogger Killed by Exploding Whipped Cream Dispenser

A fitness and lifestyle blogger in France has died after a freak accident involving an exploding whipped cream dispenser.

According to reports, Rebecca Burger, 33 (pictured), suffered a cardiac arrest after the device blew up and struck her chest.

Ms Burger’s death was announced on Facebook in what her family called a “domestic accident”.

Although medical experts attended the scene to help, they were unable to save her.

A warning against the machines was posted on Instagram by the fitness blogger’s family, saying: ‘This is an example of the cream siphon which exploded and hit Rebecca’s thorax, causing her death. The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don’t use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation.’

Ms Burger was well-known in France, claiming some 200,000 social media followers, many of whom have posted messages of support to her family.

A whipped cream dispenser works by injecting gas into a metal container, keeping the device under high pressure.

One French consumer group has warned the public for several years about faulty connectors on the gas capsules, causing them to break and expel at high speed.

French fitness website Women’s Best also paid tribute, saying: “Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with.”