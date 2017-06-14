France Records its First Ever Death Linked to ‘N-bomb’ Drug

A British woman in her 20s has died in Paris after taking the psychedelic drug ‘N-bomb’.

The victim’s death is believed to mark the first time anyone in France has died from the narcotic, a super-strength substance similar to LSD.

It’s since come to light that the woman took the drug accidentally having been given some powder which she believed to be cocaine by a friend she was visiting. Both illegal drugs are available to buy on the ‘dark web’.

According to French newspaper Le Journal de Dimanche the woman, who has not been named, ingested the powder at an apartment in the 20th arrondissement of Paris on Saturday April 29.

She went into a coma for 11 days but died in Lariboisière Hospital in Paris’s 10th arrondissment.

N-bomb has been illegal in many European countries for the last three or four years. The friend who gave her the drug has been charged with manslaughter and drugs offenses and may face a legal trial.

Although the incident occurred in April, it was only reported this week. The woman’s father told Le Journal de Dimanche his daughter was the victim of a “tragic accident”.

N-bomb is an hallucinogenic drug, 25I-NBOMe, which was discovered in Berlin in 2003. Side effects include convulsions and paranoia. Throughout Europe, the number of recorded deaths attributable to N-bomb is very low – possibly only in the tens.

The website Drug Free World states: “Effects of only a tiny amount of the drug can last for up to 12 hours or longer. A dose of 750 micrograms, considered an average to high dose, is about the size of six small grains of regular table salt.”

French drug squad officers are on reportedly hunting for the suppliers.