Forty-Eight Cars Crash into Same House During the Last Year

Forty-eight cars have crashed into or near the same house in China in the last 12 months, making the property almost certainly the unluckiest in the country and perhaps the world.

According to the China Youth Daily newspaper, the house’s owner, Xu Renxiang, always wears shoes that she can run in, in case she has to sprint away from another oncoming vehicle.

The house – a bungalow near Daqing in Heilongjiang province, in the north east of the country – is situated at the point where the road outside it makes a sharp turn, without warning. Many motorists have reacted too slowly and driven straight into the couple’s front yard, despite a huge “Slow” sign erected six years ago.

Ms Xu and her husband, He Haijun, have photographed every incident and launched a campaign to persuade officials to alter the layout of the road or pay them compensation so they can move to a safer place.

When it first happened, in 2010, Ms Xu was pregnant and asleep.

She and her husband now use bricks and sand to try to form a protective blockade. They also park a tractor outside their bedroom window.

Miraculously, despite the 48 accidents, nobody has been killed.