Female Catholic School Teacher, 43, Pleads Guilty to Sexual Interference with Boy, 13

An elementary school teacher aged 43 has pleaded guilty to sexual interference with a 13-year-old boy.

Christina Marie Albini (pictured) befriended the child – a former student of hers – and is said to have seduced him by sending nude selfies to a secret cellphone she bought him.

She was rumbled when naked photos she allegedly sent the boy which were taken after a yoga class were discovered by his mother.

Initially, the boy – who cannot be identified – regarded Alibini as a “mother figure” when they struck up a friendship in July 2015. He was in the seventh grade at the time.

However, things escalated and they apparently began swapping explicit messages. Their first encounter was said to have involved oral sex at Albini’s home in South Windsor, Ontario in February 2016 when he was just 13 years old.

After that, it’s claimed Albini would pick up the boy in her purple Dodge Challenger round the corner from his house to avoid detection and then take him back to her home for sex.

She is facing at least a year in jail after pleading guilty to sexual interference – “with a part of your body, for a sexual purpose, touch the body of a person under 16 years of age.”

Her lawyer, Patrick Ducharm said: “There’s a minimum mandatory one year in prison and it goes up from there.”

Other charges, including sexual assault, luring, possessing and accessing child porn and making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 are expected to be withdrawn when she is sentenced next month.

Ontario Court Justice Micheline Rawlins has ordered a background report on Albini before her June 28 hearing. Albini has already provided the court with a medical report and character reference letters.