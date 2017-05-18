Father of 25 Kids Jailed over Horrific Death of 16-Week-Old Daughter

A man who had 25 children by 18 different women has been jailed with his girlfriend for 11 years over the death of their 16-week-old daughter.

Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, and Rosalin Baker, 25, (pictured) received their sentences this morning in London after being found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their baby, Imani, and then faking her death on board a public bus.

CCTV images showed Wiltshire, a former rapper, giving Baker the thumbs up sign and wishing her luck as she boarded the bus in Stratford, East London, on September 28, 2016 with the body of Imani strapped to her chest.

Baker sat texting on her cellphone for 20 minutes before suddenly claiming to other passengers that Imani had suffered some kind of episode which had placed her life in peril.

Panicking commuters tried to revive the baby while Baker stood by, apparently ‘cold and calm’.

However, when the infant, who had been born prematurely at 28 weeks, was rushed to Newham General Hospital, doctors swiftly concluded she had died hours before boarding the bus. Having examined her body, they immediately detected that she had suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries similar to those caused in a car crash or a fall from a first floor window.

Her wrist was also broken by her arm being twisted and she had 40 rib fractures.

Baker claimed Wiltshire had caused their child’s horrific injuries before forcing her to get on the bus in an attempt to frame her.

Wiltshire denied having ever been violent towards any of his children – two of whom have died – or the 18 women who gave birth to them. He also denied knowing how Imani had died.

Last month the pair were acquitted of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC told Baker: ‘You never bonded with Imani.

Whether that has any connection with the death of your baby daughter the year before I cannot know, but perhaps it did.’

He told her boyfriend: ‘You, Mr Wiltshire never went to visit Imani at the hospital at all. That accords with a complete lack of interest you showed in her lifetime.’

The judge added: ‘Although Imani’s life was short, the last part of it can only have been terrifying, painful and bewildering. Both of you at all times put your own interests ahead of those of a helpless and dependent baby for whom you were responsible.’

Under UK law, Wiltshire and Baker will serve half of their sentence in prison and should be eligible to serve the remainder outside jail on licence from 2022.