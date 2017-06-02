Father: ‘My Son Cut Off His Penis Because He Was Addicted to Skunk’

A man has told the BBC that his son cut off his own penis because of his addiction to smoking skunk.

Speaking anonymously, the man said in the radio interview that his son underwent a disturbing personality change after using the super strength cannabis, resulting in a psychotic episode and the appalling act of self harm.

The man said: “He became paranoid. He switched from a very bright, bubbly lad to a waste of space.”

He said “boredom” probably led his son to try the drug in the first place and he became “completely addicted”.

He said: “He became delusional and he used to sleep with a tennis racket in his bed because he thought people were living in the walls.” He also apparently believed that mermaids exist.

He went on: “He basically had a psychotic episode and did huge amounts of harm to both himself and his mother. And as a result of that he was put into a mental institute for a five, six month assessment.”

Speaking of the incident in which his son harmed his own genitals, the man said:

“Well it was absolutely devastating. You cannot imagine anything of that nature happening….the whole episode was just surreal, actually.”

The son is still undergoing operations thanks to his self-harm but is now free of drugs and alcohol. His father said he has also regained his sense of humor to the point where he has been able to joke about the incident.