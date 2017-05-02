‘Extremely Lucky’ Surfer Found Alive After 32 Hours in Sea

A missing surfer has been found after spending over 32 hours in the sea off Scotland.

Matthew Bryce, 22, had been missing since Sunday morning when he set off to go surfing on the Argyll coast, believed to be heading to Westport Beach near Campbeltown.

Bryce, originally from Glasgow, was found at 11.30pm on Monday by a helicopter crew 13 miles from the coast. He was still wearing a wetsuit and clinging to his surfboard, which “helped him” to survive, according to rescuers.

A spokeswoman said he was hypothermic and had been taken to hospital in Belfast to be checked over.

“He was extremely lucky” Dawn Petrie, from the coastguard team told the BBC.

“Hope was fading of finding the surfer safe and well after such a long period in the water and with nightfall approaching we were gravely concerned but at 7.30pm tonight, the crew on the coastguard rescue helicopter were delighted when they located the man […]

“He was kitted out with all the right clothing including a thick neoprene suit and this must have helped him to survive for so long at sea..”

A large area of the sea and coastline was combed for Bryce after the alarm was raised on Monday.

Chief Inspector Paul Robertson said: “The response to our appeal to find Matthew has been outstanding.

“It has been a real team effort and I would like to thank everyone who offered their assistance.”