Emma Watson Continues Feminist Book Crusade by Hiding ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in Paris

Emma Watson is continuing her media-friendly campaign for feminism by hiding copies of The Handmaid’s Tale around Paris.

The actress posted images of herself stashing 100 paperback editions of the Margaret Atwood novel in secret locations in the French capital, hoping to spark a viral treasure hunt.

The choice of novel – the title of which is La Servante Ecarlate in French – is apt given the recent Hulu TV series, which dramatizes Atwood’s world of dystopian gender oppression.

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies 📚 pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

Watson has pulled similar book-centric stunts before. Last year she sprinkled copies of Maya Angelou’s memoir “Mom & Me & Mom” on the London Underground.

She did the same thing in March on the New York subway.

Watson has long been a vocal advocate of feminism, which won her an official gig with the UN, where she launched her “He for She” campaign.

Nonetheless, her passage through the social justice universe has not always been smooth.

Her recent role in the Beauty and the Beast reboot raised some eyebrows given that she was playing a literal Disney princess and posed topless in magazines to promote the film.

Even the suck-ups at Vanity Fair acknowledged in a major profile of her that her ceaseless quest is “annoying”, while Watson herself confessed that her social justice credentials can be fragile.

In another gooey magazine profile – for the UK edition of Elle – she confessed that when people criticized her for being an insufficiently radical “white feminist”, she lost her nerve entirely and spent a whole day sulking in bed.