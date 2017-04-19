Eight Women Arrested in Iran for Attending Soccer Match

Eight women have been arrested in Iran for attending a soccer match.

The women had apparently disguised themselves as men in order to gain entry to the game because under a strict version of Islamic law to which Iran’s leaders subscribe, females are banned from such events if men are present.

They were caught at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran as they watched Esteghlal FC versus Persepolis FC in February this year.

However, it only recently came to light that the decision had been taken to prosecute them.

Alireza Adeli, head of security for the Tehran municipality, has confirmed that other women have in the past been found dressed as men in order to attend soccer games.

He told website Memri why women are not allowed to watch live football, explaining: ‘The ban is aimed at preserving their honor, because the stadium’s atmosphere, commotion, and crowds are no place for them. Women who wish to watch the match can do so on TV, which broadcasts the games and gives everyone a way to watch them live.’

Memri also stated that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei recently issued a fatwa banning women from riding bicycles in public. The justification for this is apparently that it attracts male attention and is therefore unacceptable.

Women in Iran are also banned from uploading selfies in which they are not wearing a headscarf and from posting a video of themselves singing.