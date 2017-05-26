Drug Gang Trains Carrier Pigeon to Smuggle Pills in Tiny Backpack

A gang of drug smugglers has trained a carrier pigeon to smuggle pills for them in a tiny backpack.

The bird was apprehended by customs officials in Kuwait this week.

According to a report by the BBC, citing local media, the bird was found carrying 178 narcotic pills.

Officials captured the creature in the town of Abdali, close to the border with Iraq.

Photographs of the bird show a “backpack” containing pills glued to the creature’s back.

The drugs inside are believed to be a form of ketamine, an animal tranquilizer often repurposed for human drug abuse.

It is not clear who sent the pigeon, where it came from, or where it was heading.

Homing pigeons can fly many hundreds of miles, though it is not clear how a cargo of pills may affect their range.

Guards in other countries have also found pigeons co-opted into drug smuggling rings.

Officials in Colombia and Costa Rica have both apprehended birds with illicit drugs – on both occasions headed for prisons, where contraband drugs often find their highest price.